0
Friday 5 June 2020 - 06:19

British FM Reacts to US protests

Story Code : 866650
British FM Reacts to US protests
Asked during an interview on Sky News whether he condemned police violence in the United States, Raab said, “Anyone that saw the footage of the treatment of George Floyd would have been moved and distressed as I was, and I think seeing the protests and the violence is very distressing," according to Reuters.

“You mention media freedoms and journalistic freedoms, of course, the US has a tradition of protecting all of those things and yes we do expect that to continue.”

Raab said Britain would “of course” raise difficult issues with the United States when it needed to.

“We want to see America come together,” he said. 

George Floyd an American black man died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. The death set off protests that spread across America, and now, beyond.

His death has also led to the protests of thousands of people across the world, including the UK, Greece, France, Finland, Sweden, and etc.

So far, nearly 10,000 people have been arrested in anti-racism protests in the United States, and 11 killed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020