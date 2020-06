Islam Times - An Iranian vessel has drowned near the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr, a senior Iranian maritime official said on Friday.

Director-General of Maritime Affairs of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Nader Pasandeh, said the Iranian commercial vessel "Behbahan", carrying 850 tons of ceramic, sank off the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr in the early hours of Friday.He noted that four crew members were rescued but two have died in the incident.The status of any others on board is still unclear as the Iranian and Iraqi rescue teams continue to search for the other people who were on board.