0
Friday 5 June 2020 - 08:16

Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage

Story Code : 866689
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Dr. Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist who had been imprisoned in the US on false charges, has been released from jail, the spokesman said in a statement.

Taheri, said to be a longtime resident of Florida, spent 16 months in prison for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran.

Mousavi also said that US citizen Michael White, who had been sentenced to prison in Iran for “security crimes” and in a lawsuit brought by “private plaintiffs”, was released after satisfying the plaintiffs in respect to the cause of action while being granted “Islamic mercy for his other crimes.”

“He was released from jail given the time served and in respect of human rights considerations, and left Iran on Thursday,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry official added, Press TV reported.

Mousavi said the US navy veteran, who had been detained in 2018, was on medical furlough in the Swiss embassy before being allowed to leave Iran.

US President Donald Trump also said on Twitter that White would be “home with his family in America very soon.”

Reuters quoted Taheri’s lawyer as saying that he was allowed to return to Iran “as part of an agreement between Iran and the United States that included American citizen Michael White’s release.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020