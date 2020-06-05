0
Friday 5 June 2020 - 12:53

France Denies Venezuela’s Guaido Is at Caracas Embassy

Story Code : 866744
France Denies Venezuela’s Guaido Is at Caracas Embassy
“Mr Juan Guaido is not at the French residence in Caracas,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. “We have repeatedly confirmed this to the Venezuelan authorities.”

A French diplomatic source clarified that Guaido was not in any French sites in the South American country.

Earlier on Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Union Radio that Guaido was in the French embassy and also accused Spain of harboring Leopoldo Lopez, another opponent of the government.

“It is shameful for Spanish diplomacy, it is shameful for the diplomacy of France what has happened, and they will pay the price very, very soon,” Arreaza said.
Source : Reuters
