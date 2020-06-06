0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 06:16

Pakistan Army Claims Shooting Down 8th Indian Spy Drone

Story Code : 866864
Director General of Pakistan's Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a statement said the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of Line of Control (the defecto border in Kashmir region).

“This is 8th Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year,” said the statement.

In past ten days Pakistan has shot down three Indian spy drones.

On May 21st Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register it’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir area.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on the border in Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the President of United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General urging them to play roles for regional peace and also warned India of any misadventure.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement had rejected the latest Indian action aimed at changing the demographic structure of the Indian administered Kashmir.
