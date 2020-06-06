0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 06:19

Zarif to Trump: Your Advisers Made a ‘Dumb Bet’ by Urging Withdrawal from JCPOA

Story Code : 866866
Zarif to Trump: Your Advisers Made a ‘Dumb Bet’ by Urging Withdrawal from JCPOA
“We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates’ efforts, @realDonaldTrump,” Zarif said in a tweet on Friday, after two Iranian scientists were released from US jails this week and Iran released American citizen Michael White, who had been sentenced to prison in the country for security crimes.

“And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table. Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet. Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it.” The Iranian Foreign Minister added, referring to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

His comments came in response to Trump who hailed the release of White and urged Tehran to make a “big deal” with Washington.

“So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!” Trump had tweeted earlier on Friday.

The US president in May 2018 announced the end to Washington’s participation in the Iran nuclear deal, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany) had reached the deal in 2015.

Since his withdrawal from the accord, Trump has sought to enter dialogue with Iran to make a new deal but Iranian officials have dismissed any talks with the US before it returns to the JCPOA.

In August 2019, Zarif said, “The United States is engaged in an economic war against the Iranian people and it won’t be possible for us to engage with the United States unless they stop imposing (the) war and engaging in economic terrorism against the Iranian people.

“So if they want to come back into the room, there is a ticket that they need to purchase and that ticket is to observe the (nuclear) agreement,” he said.
Source : Iranian Media
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020