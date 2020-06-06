0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 07:18

Bogdanov Discuss with French Ambassador Situation in Libya

Story Code : 866876
Conversation Bogdanov and Levi in the video took place on 5 June at the initiative of the French side.

“During the substantive exchange of views on current middle East issues, particular emphasis was placed on the situation in Libya. They stressed there is no alternative political solution to the crisis in this country, the need for a speedy cessation of hostilities and the resumption of inclusive negotiations Mezhliviysky based on the outcome of the international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19 and fixing their resolution 2510 of the UN security Council,” – said the Minister.

Also considered the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on a two-state solution in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, added the Agency.
Source : Agencies
