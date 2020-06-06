0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 08:29

Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander

The Houthis have been fighting fierce battles against Saudi-backed mercenaries since yesterday morning, during which they were able to control the Al-Somirat area, south-west of Madghal district in Ma’rib province, the Middle East Monitor reported on Saturday.

The report added that the Houthis have gained control over one of the most important main entrances to the provincial capital city of Ma’rib.

It has also been reported that a high-ranking Saudi military officer was killed in Ma’rib in a rocket attack yesterday. Over the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition has carried out 15 air raids on the Hajjah and Ma’rib provinces.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen since it began in March 2015.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are now in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.
Source : TNA
