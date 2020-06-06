Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine

Islam Times - Al-Nujaba members in Palestine sending some balloons to Israeli regime's positions warned this regime against any miscalculation.

Following the declaration of Zionists’ decision for appending another part of Palestine to the occupied lands, al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance sent this Regime a message from inside the Palestinian land, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.The members of this Movement’s representative office, using some small balloons, sent the photos of top-rank commanders of the Resistance, Martyr Qasem Soleimani, Imad Mughnieh, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, Baha Abolata, and Ahmad al-Jaabari to the Israeli regime's positions from the jungle-covered part of Gaza strip.In the clip published on this psychological operation, some drones are heard that following the flight of balloons, get close to balloons to identify those flying stuff.According to the Movement’s Office of International Affairs, al-Nujaba, sending these photos, has emphasized the continuation of the path of Resistance martyrs until the holy Quds is liberated, besides they warned the Zionist Regime against any miscalculation that will put a great number of forces, including the whole Resistance Front, against this Regime.It should be noted that following the use of small and large balloons by Palestinians combatants for military and non-military purposes, this Regime has banned the use of any balloon or any other similar staff, and in case such stuff are used inside the Palestinian land, drone teams will quickly be dispatched to that point for collecting information and identification of threats.