Saturday 6 June 2020 - 09:28

At Least 11 Police Officers Killed in Roadside Blast in Northeastern Afghanistan

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place late on Friday in the province’s Khash district.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Badakhshan police headquarters told Sputnik that 13 police officers and the local police commander, Mazari Khashi, were killed as a result of a mine explosion in the Khash district’s Chashma Safidar area. The blast took place during clashes with the Taliban militants that attacked local checkpoints last night. According to the source, the fighting is still ongoing and the Taliban also suffered losses.

Violence in Afghanistan between government forces and the Taliban movement renewed after a three-day ceasefire timed to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which was underway from 24-26 May, expired.
Source : Sputnik
