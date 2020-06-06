0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 12:56

Bolsonaro Threatens WHO Exit as Brazil's Coronavirus Toll Soars

Story Code : 866946
Bolsonaro Threatens WHO Exit as Brazil
"I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too," the far-right leader told journalists outside the presidential palace.

Sometimes called a "Tropical Trump," Bolsonaro has followed a similar script to the US president in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, downplaying its severity, criticizing state authorities' stay-at-home measures and touting the purported effects of the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.

Trump announced a week ago he was terminating the United States' relationship with the WHO, accusing it of bias in favor of China, with whom his administration has clashed over the origin and handling of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro said it was no coincidence that days later, the WHO reversed its decision to suspend clinical testing of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, AFP reported.

The WHO had suspended trials of the drug after major studies raised concerns about its safety and effectiveness against the new coronavirus -- irking Trump, a hydroxychloroquine fan who even took the drug himself as a preventive measure.

On Thursday, most of the authors of the studies that appeared in The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine retracted their work, saying they could no longer vouch for their data after the firm that supplied it refused to be audited.

The WHO has resumed trials of the drug, which is traditionally used against auto-immune diseases and malaria.

Bolsonaro, however, put the reversal down to the WHO losing its more than $400-million annual contribution from the United States, its biggest funder.

"Trump cut their cash, and they back-tracked on everything," he said.

"Chloroquine is back."

He made the statements shortly before Brazil announced its death toll in the coronavirus pandemic had risen above 35,000 -- though, in a change of format, the health ministry stopped reporting the total number of people killed, providing only the figure for the past 24 hours.

Brazil has the third-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the US and Britain.

The country of 212 million people has now confirmed more than 645,000 cases of the virus.

Experts say under-testing means the real numbers are probably far higher.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020