0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 13:02

Egyptian President Received Libya’s Haftar

Story Code : 866948
Egyptian President Received Libya’s Haftar
It was attended by Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Defense Minister General Mohamad Zaki foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and Parliament speaker Ali Abdel Aal, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

The meeting comes out of Egypt’s keenness on achieving security and political stability in Libya, added the spokesman, pointing out that Libya is part of the Egyptian national security.

Russia Today reported that the meeting between Al-Sisi and Haftar will result in announcing a political solution in Libya.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020