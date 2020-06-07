Hamas Condemns Certain Arab States for Attempting to Normalize Ties with Israel

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas criticized attempts aimed at normalizing ties with Israel, describing the latest wave of normalization by certain Arab countries as the “new Palestinian setback”.

Marking the 53rd anniversary of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem (al-Quds) and the Gaza Strip, Hamas said some Arab and Islamic countries are normalizing ties with Israel while it is planning to annex the occupied West Bank.“The anniversary of the Arab setback comes this year amidst a new setback as (some) Arab and Islamic states are running to normalize relations with the Israeli enemy,” a statement by Hamas said, adding that these measures boost Israel’s stability and desire to extend sovereignty over the Palestinian lands, the Middle East Monitor reported.Hamas reiterated that reinforcing resistance is the “only way to wipe out the consequences of the setback,” stressing that the attempts to undermine resistance are “completely unacceptable”.The statement also said that Palestinian unity based on the national principles and resistance is the real way to rein in the Israeli aggression.Hamas emphasized that the fate of the Israeli annexation plan will be defeated by the Palestinian freedom fighters.