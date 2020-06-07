0
Sunday 7 June 2020 - 10:14

Hamas Condemns Certain Arab States for Attempting to Normalize Ties with Israel

Story Code : 867115
Hamas Condemns Certain Arab States for Attempting to Normalize Ties with Israel
Marking the 53rd anniversary of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem (al-Quds) and the Gaza Strip, Hamas said some Arab and Islamic countries are normalizing ties with Israel while it is planning to annex the occupied West Bank.

“The anniversary of the Arab setback comes this year amidst a new setback as (some) Arab and Islamic states are running to normalize relations with the Israeli enemy,” a statement by Hamas said, adding that these measures boost Israel’s stability and desire to extend sovereignty over the Palestinian lands, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Hamas reiterated that reinforcing resistance is the “only way to wipe out the consequences of the setback,” stressing that the attempts to undermine resistance are “completely unacceptable”.

The statement also said that Palestinian unity based on the national principles and resistance is the real way to rein in the Israeli aggression.

Hamas emphasized that the fate of the Israeli annexation plan will be defeated by the Palestinian freedom fighters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020