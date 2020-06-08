0
Monday 8 June 2020 - 07:11

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 406,000

According to the latest data on Monday, 7,091,634 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus disease with the death toll amounting to 406,192 and the number of recoveries reaching 3,461,061.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. 

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 2,007,449, with a total death toll of 112,469.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil surged to 37,312, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 691,962.

Russia had reported 5,859 deaths as of Monday with a total confirmed case of 467,673.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 40,542 and the number of infected people reached 286,194.

The COVID-19 death toll in India has surpassed 7,000 from 257,486 coronavirus cases.

More than 171,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 8,281.
