0
Monday 8 June 2020 - 10:22

Saudi Prince Dies of Coronavirus and More Infected

Story Code : 867304
Saudi Prince Dies of Coronavirus and More Infected
Saudi Leaks reported Dr Nezar Bahabri confirming that more than 1,200 critical coronavirus infections cases are being treated in the kingdom with ventilators.

“The situation in Jeddah and Riyadh is very concerning. We did not expect the critical cases to reach this number,” said Bahabri in a video clip.

He added, “I was always an optimist and called for not worrying about the increase in numbers, but at that time, the number of critical cases did not exceed a few hundred.”

Yesterday Reuters reported that the number of coronavirus infections in the oil-rich state had reached 100,000 with over 700 deaths.

A Saudi prince allegedly died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, with the Royal Court announcing the death of Prince Saud Bin Abdullah Bin Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). No mention was given regarding the cause of death.

The New York Times has previously reported that about 150 princes have contracted the disease, including the governor of Riyadh, Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz.

However, former Saudi intelligence chief, Turki Al-Faisal, said the real number is less than 20.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
8 June 2020
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
8 June 2020
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
7 June 2020
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020