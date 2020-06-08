Ayatollah Khamenei Extends Condolences over Demise of Palestine’s Shallah

Islam Times - Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed commiserations over the demise of the Palestinian resistance figure, Ramadan Abdullah Shallah.

In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The Resistance Movement has lost a very honest and worthy figure.”“I hope, with divine guidance and assistance, the selfless efforts of the worthy successors who follow the path of the resistance fighters, such as Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi and Ramazan Abdullah, will make up for this loss,” he added.Abdullah Shallah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.He led the Islamic Jihad movement for more than 20 years, after its founder, Fathi Shaghaghi, was assassinated in Malta in 1995 in an attack widely attributed to the Israeli regime.Several top Iranian officials have reacted to the demise of the Palestinian resistance figure.Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate messages have expressed condolences to Shallah's demise.