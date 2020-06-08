0
Monday 8 June 2020 - 10:28

Ayatollah Khamenei Extends Condolences over Demise of Palestine’s Shallah

Story Code : 867306
Ayatollah Khamenei Extends Condolences over Demise of Palestine’s Shallah
In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The Resistance Movement has lost a very honest and worthy figure.”

“I hope, with divine guidance and assistance, the selfless efforts of the worthy successors who follow the path of the resistance fighters, such as Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi and Ramazan Abdullah, will make up for this loss,” he added.

Abdullah Shallah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.

A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

He led the Islamic Jihad movement for more than 20 years, after its founder, Fathi Shaghaghi, was assassinated in Malta in 1995 in an attack widely attributed to the Israeli regime.

Several top Iranian officials have reacted to the demise of the Palestinian resistance figure. 

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate messages have expressed condolences to Shallah's demise.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
8 June 2020
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
8 June 2020
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
7 June 2020
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020