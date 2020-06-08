0
Monday 8 June 2020 - 12:39

Iran's Judiciary Chief Condemns West's Hosting Iranian Financial Criminals

Making the remarks in a Monday meeting of the Judiciary High Council, Raeisi said “one of the examples of injustice and major cruelties to humanity is that a number of countries, claiming to fight against organized corruption and money-laundering, have sheltered economic criminals and their dirty money."

He, meanwhile, ordered the Prosecutor General and the Judiciary’s deputy chief for international affairs to seriously pursue efforts to return fugitive financial criminals to Iran.

The Iranian Judiciary Chief urged those facing charges to surrender to justice and know that they cannot escape it.

Since August 2018, Iran’s Judiciary has been holding public trials of individuals involved in major economic corruption cases.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has permitted the Judiciary to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption and called for “swift and just” legal action against financial crimes.

The Leader has described “outright and unequivocal” treatment of economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting economic corrupts must be decisive and effective.

In its latest anti-corruption measure, Iran opened the high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official Akbar Tabari alongside 21 accused accomplices on June 6 in Tehran, charging them with corruption, money laundering, and influence trading.
