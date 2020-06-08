Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US

Islam Times - Senior military commander of Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah group Abu Ali al-Askari underlined the necessity for the presence of one of the commanders of Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) in talks with the US to ensure of the correct process of talks.

"We are surprised to see that a group has been chosen to negotiate with the American enemy whose most members move in line with the US plots," al-Askari was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Aba news channel on Monday.He called on the political groups to put the name of one of Hashd al-Shaabi commanders and a figure among the Iraqi tribal leaders in the negotiating team.Al-Askari also said that a nationalist media figure should also attend talks with the US as an observer to report everything transparently.In relevant remarks on Sunday, Spokesman of Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a major Iraqi Shiite resistance movement fighting the ISIL, Nasr al-Shammari stressed his movement's opposition to any talks with Washington that would have any conclusion but immediate pullout of the US troops from his country."Any talks disrespectful of the Iraqis' demand for a full and immediate withdrawal (of all foreign forces) from all over Iraq are illegal and we will not recognize such talks," al-Shammari wrote on his twitter page.The Iraqi parliament has passed and approved a plan to expel foreign troops from its soil on January 6, 2019, two days after the assassination of late Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Deputy Chairman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions in the US military terrorist attack, near Baghdad airport.Baghdad-Washington strategic negotiations that are set to begin in the middle of this month include the US military presence in Iraq, US military support for Iraq to fight against the ISIL remnants, commitment to protect foreign companies operating in Iraq, and hygienic help for the coronavirus patients.Yet, the talks are legally binded by the parliament approval on the US military pullout and cannot delay to reverse the legislation legally as the government is duty-bound to comply with parliament approvals.