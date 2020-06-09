0
Tuesday 9 June 2020 - 06:18

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Northern Ghab

Story Code : 867445
Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Northern Ghab
SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying that armed terrorist organizations, positioned in northern Ghab region attacked at noon on Monday, through vehicle bombs and suicidal persons, two military points in al-Tanjara and al-Fatatra towns.

“The Syrian army heroes confronted the attack, and after hours-long fierce clashes, full control was restored to the two points, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists, and seizing their weapons in addition to destroying 4-wheels vehicle, loaded with 14.5 machinegun,” the source said.

The situation was back to normal and terrorists escaped, leaving the bodies of their killed terrorists behind them, SANA said, adding that one Syrian soldier was martyred and many other were injured.
Source : SANA
