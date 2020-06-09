Iran Sends Testing Kits to Venezuela amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Islam Times - Venezuela’s government said a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the COVID-19 epidemic had arrived from Iran.

“Right now, what we are receiving is different types of testing kits,” Planning Minister Ricardo Menendez said on state television on Monday, standing on a runway at the country’s Maiquetia airport.Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela, Hojjatollah Soltani, said, “Today we are seeing the arrival of these materials to strengthen Venezuela in its fight against the coronavirus.”Health experts say Venezuela is at high risk in the epidemic due to its economic woes that have severely weakened public hospitals and undermined public services including electricity and running water.The South American nation’s oil industry, which for years provided fuel nearly for free, is now producing gasoline and selling it to people.Iran recently sent tankers of gasoline against the wishes of the United States, helping ease chronic fuel shortages.