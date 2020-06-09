0
Tuesday 9 June 2020 - 10:56

Freed US Prisoner Michael White Infected with HIV According to Iran

Story Code : 867524
"Freedom of Michael White was a humanitarian measure within the framework of laws and rules and considering the country's general expediencies and we (the judiciary) used the expert view of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)'s secretariat in this case," Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmayeeli told reporters.

He said that White was infected with AIDS (HIV virus), adding that given the fact that his release helped freedom of a number of innocent Iranian prisoners in the US jails, the judiciary considered some commutations after the consent of the private plaintiff.

Esmayeeli, meantime, said that White was under treatment when he was in prison in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that US citizen Michael White was released after satisfying the plaintiffs in respect to the cause of action while being granted “Islamic mercy for his other crimes”.

“He was released from jail given the time served and in respect of human rights considerations, and left Iran on Thursday,” he added.

Mousavi said the US navy veteran, who had been detained in 2018, was on medical furlough in the Swiss embassy before being allowed to leave Iran.

White was released by Iran last week in return for the release of an Iranian physician.

Dr. Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist said to be a longtime resident of Florida, spent 16 months in prison for allegedly violating the US sanctions on Iran.
