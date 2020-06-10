Israeli Company's Participation in NEOM Project Angers Saudis

Islam Times - A twitter account affiliated to the Saudi embassy in the US revealed the presence of an Israeli firm in the $500 billion 'Smart City' project in Saudi Arabia called NEOM.

Al-Arabi al-Aan twitter page reported that the Israeli firm Checkpoint, active in cyber security field, is cooperating in the NEOM project in Northeastern Saudi Arabia.The tweet stirred much controversy among the social media users in Saudi Arabia which led to the omission of the post, while an official at the Saudi embassy in the US claimed that the page is no more managed by the mission.But Saudi social media activists voiced suspicion about the dismissal, stressing that the report is most possibly true.Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman announced in 2017 a $500 billion 'Smart City' project to be located a few kilometers from Eilat, and he mentioned establishing a joint economic zone with Jordan and Egypt.Israeli media reported at the time that a number of Israeli companies are talking to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia about developing the proposed 26,500-sq/km 'Smart City' zone.Due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the project, no Israeli company could go public with details of the contact with the Saudi fund, which has some $230bln in assets under management, Reuters reported at the time.