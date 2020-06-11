0
Thursday 11 June 2020 - 07:35

US Military Convoy Enters Hasakah in Northeast Syria from Iraq

Story Code : 867916
US Military Convoy Enters Hasakah in Northeast Syria from Iraq
Local sources in the town of Yaarubiyah, requesting not to be named, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that a convoy of about 50 vehicles, including trucks and oil tankers, crossed the al-Walid border crossing into Syrian territories on Sunday.

Since late October 2019, the United States has been redeploying troops to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in eastern Syria, in a reversal of President Donald Trump’s earlier order to withdraw all troops there.

The Pentagon alleges that the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by Daesh, ignoring the fact that Trump had earlier suggested that Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oil fields.
Source : SANA
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
10 June 2020
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
10 June 2020
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
10 June 2020
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
10 June 2020
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
9 June 2020
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020