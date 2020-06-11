US Military Convoy Enters Hasakah in Northeast Syria from Iraq

Islam Times - As part of Washington’s stiff competition with some of its regional allies to maintain control over oil reserves in Syria and plunder natural resources in the country, the US military has reportedly sent a new convoy of trucks carrying military and logistical equipment to the northeastern province of Hasakah.

Local sources in the town of Yaarubiyah, requesting not to be named, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that a convoy of about 50 vehicles, including trucks and oil tankers, crossed the al-Walid border crossing into Syrian territories on Sunday.Since late October 2019, the United States has been redeploying troops to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in eastern Syria, in a reversal of President Donald Trump’s earlier order to withdraw all troops there.The Pentagon alleges that the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by Daesh, ignoring the fact that Trump had earlier suggested that Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oil fields.