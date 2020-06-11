0
Thursday 11 June 2020 - 07:39

EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell

Story Code : 867918
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
Brussels says China and Russia have sought to undermine European democracy and burnish their own reputations during the pandemic with “targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns”.

The unusually blunt accusation came in an official EU strategy paper for tackling what officials say is a “flood” of false healthcare claims, conspiracy theories, fraud and hate speech surrounding the pandemic.

The report was published on Wednesday, a day after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held video talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Borrell on Wednesday insisted the EU was “not starting anything” with China, and said he had reassured Wang during their talks.

“I told him: ‘Don’t worry, Europe is not going to embark on any kind of Cold War with China’,” Borrell said.

The report, which also calls on web giants such as Twitter and Facebook to do more to tackle disinformation, accuses Moscow and Beijing of “seeking to undermine democratic debate and exacerbate social polarisation, and improve their own image in the COVID-19 context”.

The row raises tensions ahead of a video summit later this month between EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese leaders.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
US Sanctions Should Not Prevent Humanitarian Aid to Iran: EU's Borrell
Islam Times - European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the US sanctions against Iran should not prevent the delivery of humanitarian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
10 June 2020
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
10 June 2020
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
10 June 2020
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
10 June 2020
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
9 June 2020
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020