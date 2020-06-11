0
Thursday 11 June 2020 - 07:59

German FM Visits Zionist Entity, Annexation Plan on Agenda

Story Code : 867921
German FM Visits Zionist Entity, Annexation Plan on Agenda
Maas, the first high-level European visitor to touch down in the Zionist entity since the coronavirus pandemic hit, on arrival touched elbows with his Israeli counterpart, both wearing face masks.

The focal point of talks will be the proposed annexation of West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, with initial steps slated to begin from July 1, the same day Germany takes the rotating EU presidency.

The European Union opposes the move although it remains divided on how to react, with Maas’s visit seen as an opportunity by the Zionist entity to tone down the bloc’s response.

The German foreign ministry said on its website that “in the Middle East conflict, Germany and its European Union partners are committed to the resumption of negotiations and a two-state solution.”

“In Israel, Foreign Minister Maas will also express European concern about the possible consequences of annexation, as announced by the Israeli government.”

Germany’s top diplomat held talks with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi before meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
10 June 2020
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
10 June 2020
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
10 June 2020
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
10 June 2020
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
9 June 2020
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020