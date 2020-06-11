Rouhani: Sanctions Couldn't Hurt Iranian People's Determination

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the fact that sanctions could not disturb people’s determination, saying that Iran has turned out to be a big production workshop in which all are working.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of industrial and mineral projects in Razavi Khorasan and Isfahan which was held via videoconference, President Rouhani said steel production has experienced a two-fold rise over the last seven years."With regard to steel production, we reached from 10th position to 8th and today we have the capacity of producing 55 million tons of steel," he added.The Iranian president noted that Iran has attained a stable status in steel, mine, concentrate and steel ingots, pelletizing, and sponge iron.President Rouhani also referred to development in industry, agriculture, services, transportation, and energy fields.Sanctions exert pressure "on us and create difficulty and enemy could not stop us and make us surrender", Rouhani reiterated.