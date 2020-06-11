0
Thursday 11 June 2020 - 10:25

Rouhani: Sanctions Couldn't Hurt Iranian People's Determination

Story Code : 867946
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of industrial and mineral projects in Razavi Khorasan and Isfahan which was held via videoconference, President Rouhani said steel production has experienced a two-fold rise over the last seven years.

"With regard to steel production, we reached from 10th position to 8th and today we have the capacity of producing 55 million tons of steel," he added.

The Iranian president noted that Iran has attained a stable status in steel, mine, concentrate and steel ingots, pelletizing, and sponge iron.

President Rouhani also referred to development in industry, agriculture, services, transportation, and energy fields.

Sanctions exert pressure "on us and create difficulty and enemy could not stop us and make us surrender", Rouhani reiterated.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
Bahraini's determination strikes fear into the House of Saud
Islam Times - Washington has announced it will increase its weapons sales to the Bahraini regime while Saudi Arabia plans to take complete control of Bahrain's security.
