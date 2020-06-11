Palestinian Lives Matter Too

Islam Times - Shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the civil society, Palestinians from all walks of life and in every corner of the globe are taking to the streets to protest against the Israeli injustice and racism, the annexation plan of the Jordan Valley, located in the occupied West Bank, and illegal Jewish settlements in West Bank.

They are doing so amid the current wave of anti-racism protests across America and the world sparked by the brutal murder of George Floyd by a white police officer.This is because there are real and very obvious parallels between America’s structural racism against its black citizens and the Zionist, colonial-settler regime’s violent denial of Palestinians’ human rights.The message is very clear. The similarity and the reality of widespread systematic discrimination against blacks and Palestinians are undeniable. They both showcase the immorality of American and Zionism’s inherent racism, which is why the widespread protests are taking place at the same time. They both reflect the failure of both the Trump administration and Israel’s regime to acknowledge that repression and the denial of rights will not be tolerated any longer by the world community.The Zionist regime’s refusal to hold its occupying forces accountable for their criminality and brutality is reminiscent of the last gasps of the white minority rulers in apartheid South Africa. Ultimately and reluctantly the usurper regime has to come to terms with the fact that racism is unjust, occupation is immoral and above all unsustainable, and that it has to go - just like the Trump white-supremacist regime.It is thus quite revealing that defenders of Israel are terrified by the intensity of the protest movement in the world which has spawned solidarity across Europe and other parts of the world for Palestinians. The protests are gaining momentum and soon will tough every corner of the planet.The oppressors cannot conceal the fact that resistance to oppression, whether by blacks in America or by Palestinians against Israel’s brutal occupation, is entirely legitimate and justified - and successful in the end.The Zionist regime and its propagandists cannot discredit the legitimate protest movement of Palestinians the actions of which have clearly shaken them, but which have, nevertheless, included others around the world.It cannot be denied that the world recoiled in horror when the graphic video of George Floyd’s neck pinned to the ground by the knee of a killer in police uniform went viral. Such brutality mirrors what is actually going on in occupied Palestine where protesters are similarly beaten, arrested, tortured and killed by a regime that is never held to account because of Washington’s military, diplomatic and financial support.The global solidarity expressed on protest banners for Palestinian victims of Israeli knees on their necks and brutal killings, aided and abetted by US support for the Zionist regime, will continue apace because the Israeli racism and oppression is still there.On the same token, global support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction campaign against apartheid Israel will only gather momentum too until Palestine is freed from occupation and racism. The current global protest movement against American racism has finally found common ground with Palestinian demands for justice and accountability, and that Palestinian lives matter too.The conclusion is very obvious: The current American financial-military aid to Israel and bogus legitimacy for its illegal settlements, occupation and annexation of Palestine wouldn’t be able to save the usurper regime from its final collapse. The experiences of the Trump regime and the apartheid regime in South Africa are a reminder that Israel’s collapse inevitable.