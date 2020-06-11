0
Thursday 11 June 2020 - 10:47

Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Syria, Yemen

Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Syria, Yemen
In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Khaji and Vershinin talked about the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and expressed readiness to help the people of the Arab country, Tasnim news agency reported.

They also stressed the need for the political settlement of the crisis in Yemen through Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Khaji emphasized the need for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen, lifting of the blockade, and resumption of the political processes.

The Iranian and Russian diplomats also discussed the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Syria, the Constitutional Committee, and holding a meeting of the Astana Process guarantor states.

Both Khaji and Vershinin voiced concern about the difficult conditions the people of Syria are suffering from, and about the intensification of pressures under the sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat further condemned the unilateral and cruel sanctions imposed on the Syrian people and called for the removal of the sanctions and for the necessary measures to relieve the pains of the people of Syria.
 
