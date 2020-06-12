The American-Zionist Alliance Against Palestine

Islam Times - Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories is fully backed by the United States, the so-called champion of human rights.

It’s also a shame for the UN Security Council and its so-called impartiality. And of course the Arab world that continues to normalize ties with the usurper regime.The ‘peace processes’ initiated in Madrid in 1991 and Oslo in 1993 are also a sham, leaving sensible international observers despondent. The US secretary of State Pompeo’s visit to Israel on May 13 was an endorsement of Israel’s plan to annex a large part of the occupied West Bank.Israel is finalizing its plans for the annexation of illegal Jewish settlements with unwavering support from the Trump administration in the White House. The annexation will merely be a formality, because the illegal colonies have been there for decades in violation of several UN resolutions and several international treaties.If Netanyahu says he will proceed with the understandings he has reached with Trump in Washington, it should surprise no one. Never has a US government been so keen to fulfill Israel's demands as the current Trump regime.Meaning, the Zionist regime doesn’t need to worry, as Trump is not going to endorse the idea of Palestinian self-determination. He won’t make genuine efforts to kick-start new peace talks, either.He has already abandoned US support for the two-state solution, as giving the Palestinians self-determination would necessarily imply that they can establish an independent state on Palestinian soil. On the other hand, even if he does the impossible and endorses the idea, he will surely switch his stand at any moment.After all, Trump has a history of self-contradictions and flip-flops. Since his election, Trump has switched his stands on everything from his signature border wall to the ongoing war on Syria. He has a way to go to before he matches the sheer volume of self-disagreement that he racked up prior to his election, but his Palestinian issue is not an exception.Trump has turned over the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a longtime supporter of Israel. He sent an ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, a financial backer of settlements, which much of the world consider illegal and an impediment to peace. More recently, the Trump administration moved the US embassy to Al-Quds.Trump now claims he wants to make peace in the long conflict the "ultimate deal". US administrations over the years have been stymied in similar goals. Peace talks have been at an impasse for several years. Both Trump and Netanyahu are eager to show an improved relationship following frosty years with the Obama presidency. Trump will never risk provoking the Christian-Zionists in the US.The facts remain. The compromise and peace approach and the two-state solution has proved futile as was warned by genuine supporters of the Palestinians for decades. It has already been proved that Israel only understands the language of force.Another fact is that the US is not an honest broker and has never sought to bring about peace in the Middle East, let alone in Palestine. The US supports Israel’s expansionist policies, including its illegal occupation and other violations of International Humanitarian Law. It supports Israel’s criminal policies financially, militarily, and diplomatically. The US also supports Saudi Arabia’s criminal policies in the ongoing war on Yemen.The US might state publically that it is opposed to Israel’s settlement policy and ostensibly “pressure” Tel Aviv to freeze colonization activities; yet it will never cut back financial or military aid to Israel, even if it defies International Law and continues settlement construction annexation. That message is perfectly well understood by Tel Aviv, which continues its annexation policies.At any rate, through its virtually unconditional support for Israel, the Trump administration will effectively block any steps to implement the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The so-called peace process has for many decades consisted of US and Israeli rejection of Palestinian self-determination and blocking of any viable Palestinian state. If he wins the November race, Trump will make sure this will continue to be the case under his presidency.Words coming from the Self-Ruled Authority show that they have eventually come to learn the reality, though the hard way. Peace and a Palestinian state can never become a reality through talks and diplomacy with Israel and the United States, leaving Fatah only one option: joining Hamas and Islamic Jihad to take back their usurped rights and lands.