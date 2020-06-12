Zarif to Leave for Turkey, Russia Next Week

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will be visiting Moscow and Ankara on Sunday and Monday, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced.

During the visits, the Iranian top diplomat will hold talks with his Turkish and Russian counterparts on the latest developments in the bilateral relations as well as the most important regional and international issues, Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.Following his trip to Syria, this is Foreign Minister Zarif's second foreign visit after the first wave of coronavirus.Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana Process, are working to reinforce the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and let Syrians decide their future by establishing de-escalation zones, forming a constitutional committee, and following up on the dialogue process and national reconciliation.