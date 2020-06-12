0
Friday 12 June 2020 - 10:26

EU Voices 'Serious Concern' over US' ICC Sanctions

Story Code : 868140
Josep Borrell said the EU stands behind the ICC and its role in "providing international justice," adding that "it must be respected and supported by all nations," Politico reported.

In the latest attempt by the Trump administration to force the Hague-based tribunal out of the investigation into potential war crimes by US military and intelligence officials in the Asian country, Trump issued an executive order on Thursday, saying that the United States would block all American property and assets of anyone in the ICC involved in the probe.

The US decision comes after Trump withdrew from a string of international agreements that are important for the EU including the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal. He's also ended cooperation with the World Health Organization and pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Trump administration officials said the ICC threatens to infringe upon American national sovereignty and accused Russia of manipulating it.

Rights activists slammed Trump's executive order. Human Rights Watch said that Trump's order "demonstrates contempt for the global rule of law."

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014 including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as US troops and members of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The ICC investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan was given the go-ahead in March.
