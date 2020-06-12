0
Friday 12 June 2020 - 10:34

It Would be Illegal for Trump to Send Military to Clear Protesters: Seattle Mayor

Story Code : 868142
It Would be Illegal for Trump to Send Military to Clear Protesters: Seattle Mayor
Speaking at an afternoon press conference, Durkan did not say how or when authorities would remove the roughly 500 demonstrators who have established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district.

“It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military into Seattle,” said Durkan, a first-term Democrat. “There is no imminent threat of an invasion of Seattle.”

Meanwhile, activists have occupied the area since police on Monday moved street barricades and abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say aimed to reduce tension.

Earlier, Seattle’s police chief, Carmen Best, said it was not her decision to leave the precinct.

Major US cities have been convulsed by marches, rallies and sometimes violence for more than two weeks over the death of a black man, 46-year-old George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody. A bystander recorded video of the now-dismissed officer holding a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
10 June 2020
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
10 June 2020
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
10 June 2020
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
10 June 2020
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
9 June 2020
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020