Iran Slams US for Trying to Obstruct IAEA Reports’ Mechanisms, Procedures

Islam Times - Iran has criticized the United States and some other countries for seeking to underine the mechanisms and procedures of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s reports on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, in an Instagram post on Friday, lambasted the constant obstruction of the US and its allies against Iran in the quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors.He wrote that the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will begin its work on June 15 via video-conference given coronavirus outbreak.At the forthcoming meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will give a report on verification of the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Gharibabadi noted.The envoy said the US, along with some western countries, seeks to make the decision-making process possible through votes, if necessary, while some other countries like Russia opposing the issue.“Although there is a short time left to hold this meeting, the modality of the meeting and the ruling ritual of its work has not been finalized yet,” Gharibabadi said.He added that the US continues to undermine international mechanisms and the procedures ruling the international bodies.According to the Iranian envoy, the IAEA Director-General’s reports on the verification of the implementation the JCPOA, as well as the safeguard agreement in Iran, will be discussed during the session.