US Forces Continue Looting Syrian Fuel

Islam Times - US occupation forces are going ahead with looting oil and gas fields in Syria.

SANA news agency reported on Friday that US occupation forces stole a convoy loaded with dozens of tanks and tankers of fuel material heading from Al-Jazeera region towards the Iraqi lands.The news agency quoted local sources as saying that 50 tankers and vehicles of the US occupation headed on Thursday from the Syrian territories for the Iraqi lands through illegitimate al-Walid point in al-Yaroubia countryside.The sources added that the tankers and vehicles were loaded with fuel looted by the US forces from the oil fields they have occupied from Syrian Al-Jazeera.