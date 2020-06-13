0
Saturday 13 June 2020 - 07:11

US Forces Continue Looting Syrian Fuel

Story Code : 868277
US Forces Continue Looting Syrian Fuel
SANA news agency reported on Friday that US occupation forces stole a convoy loaded with dozens of tanks and tankers of fuel material heading from Al-Jazeera region towards the Iraqi lands.

The news agency quoted local sources as saying that 50 tankers and vehicles of the US occupation headed on Thursday from the Syrian territories for the Iraqi lands through illegitimate al-Walid point in al-Yaroubia countryside.

The sources added that the tankers and vehicles were loaded with fuel looted by the US forces from the oil fields they have occupied from Syrian Al-Jazeera.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
Trump Wanted to Fire Esper over Troops Dispute: Report
10 June 2020
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
Israeli Minister: Gantz Backs Jordan Valley Annexation If Supported by US, Arab States
10 June 2020
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
IRGC Chief: US ‘Fake Superpower Image’ Collapsing
10 June 2020
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
Russia, China Build Case at U.N. to Protect Iran from U.S. Sanctions Threat
10 June 2020
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
9 June 2020
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020