Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank

Islam Times - Three photojournalists along with dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were injured and suffocated by the Israeli army’s live and rubber bullets, and tear gas.

Murad Shtaiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, said the Israeli forces used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful demonstrators, Anadolu Agency reported.Shtaiwi said three photojournalists and two Palestinians were injured, while tens of protesters suffered from tear-gas suffocation.Residents of Kafr Qaddum regularly hold weekly protest rallies against the Israeli occupation.Israeli forces have fired tear gas to disperse weekly anti-settlement protests in Kafr Qaddum, leaving a number of people, including children, suffering from suffocation. They have also used rubber bullets and sound bombs against the protesters.More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.