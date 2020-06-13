0
Saturday 13 June 2020 - 11:04

32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen

Story Code : 868350
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
Doctor Mohammed Ahmed Seif was the latest fatality. He died in the southern province of Taiz.

“Seif is the 32nd martyr from the coronavirus,” the syndicate said in a statement on Friday, the Middle East Monitor reported.

By Wednesday, a total of 560 people were reported to have been infected by the virus in Yemen, 129 of whom have died and 23 have recovered, according to official data.

On Monday, the United Nations said that the mortality rate from the virus in Yemen was “alarmingly increasing”, warning of what it described as a “deteriorating health system”.

Since 2015, Yemen has been suffering from a Saudi-led war. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
