The US Does Not Want a “New Edition of Hezbollah”

Islam Times - In recent years, Hezbollah has become an international phenomenon feared, not only by the “Israeli” entity, but also by its American and Saudi patrons.

In Yemen, the United States is working hard to stop the Yemeni Ansarullah from gaining strength in fear of seeing another Hezbollah on the Saudi Arabian border, the top US official for Iran said Thursday.“The last thing we need on Saudi’s southern flank is some new version of Hezbollah,” Brian Hook, the Special Representative for Iran, told Al Arabiya TV.US President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to chokehold Iran by focusing on three pillars: economic pressure, diplomatic isolation and the credible threat of military deterrence, as it alleges that Tehran provides support to the Ansarullah.Meanwhile, regarding Lebanon, Hook defended the so-called US sanctions against Hezbollah. “If we did not place pressure on Hezbollah, we would see Hezbollah thrive...”