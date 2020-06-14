Tehran Berates Washington for Blocking ICC Inquiry into US War Crimes in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Iran on Saturday rebuked the US administration for blocking an inquiry into the war crimes perpetrated by the US military commanders in Afghanistan.

Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said the United States, with the help of an unethical way of sanctions, threaten members and judges of the International Criminal Court [ICC] responsible for investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity.Such threat shows anti-human rights and anti-justice spirit of the team working in the White House, Vaezi posted on Twitter on Saturday.These are years that ineffectiveness of the sanctions has [been] proved after Iranian nation's resistance, Vaezi wrote.US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday to sanction staff members of the court which investigates possible role of the US soldiers in committing war crimes in Afghanistan.