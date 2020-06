Islam Times - Israeli settlers set fire to large tracts of Palestinian farmland, burning down crops and trees in Madama village in the occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of settlers torched lands owned by Palestinian citizens from Madama, causing severe damages, the Palestinian Information Center reported.They said that Israeli forces fired gas bombs towards the fire crews and youths while they were trying to put out the fire.Two arson attacks launched by Israeli settlers on Palestinian-owned farmland were reported yesterday in the neighboring villages of al-Sawiya and Yatma in Nablus.