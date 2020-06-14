0
Sunday 14 June 2020 - 06:57

Russia: Upcoming IAEA Board Session to Focus on Iran

Russia: Upcoming IAEA Board Session to Focus on Iran
“Virtual session of #IAEA Board of Governors is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on 15 June. It may be lengthy, taking into account a big number of agenda items. #Iran is expected to be the focus of attention,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Sunday.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump took an illegal and unilateral decision to end Washington’s participation in the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and re-impose the sanctions that the agreement had lifted, in defiance of the fact that the accord has been endorsed by the UN Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month claimed Washington technically remained a “participant” in the deal, known as the JCPOA, in order to use a mechanism embedded within the accord to make the UN maintain an arms embargo on Tehran.
