Yemeni Diplomat: Saudi-Led Coalition A Tool in US, Zionist Hands

Islam Times - A Yemeni diplomat said the Saudi-led coalition’s insistence on the continuation of war on Yemen in spite of the heavy economic and humanitarian losses incurred by Al Saud reveals that the coalition is only a tool in the hands of the US and Israel.

In an interview with Tasnim, Moataz al-Qarshi, a Yemeni diplomat working in Syria’s Damascus, said Saudi Arabia would stop the war on Yemen if the kingdom were an independent state with the ability to make independent political decisions.“Saudi Arabia is nothing but a tool among the American-Zionist tools in the region.”He added that Riyadh would have not basically launched any war on Yemen if it had been aware of the consequences and damages of the offensive.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other members of the military coalition are instruments implementing the plots hatched by Washington and the Zionist regime to destabilize the region, Qarshi said.He also noted that the war against Yemen has inflicted heavy economic and humanitarian losses on Saudi Arabia’s ruling system, and that the Saudi regime has not achieved any of its objectives such as conquering Sana’a or suppressing the Ansarullah movement despite using all military options.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.At least 80 percent of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.