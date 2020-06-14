0
Sunday 14 June 2020 - 08:30

Yemeni Diplomat: Saudi-Led Coalition A Tool in US, Zionist Hands

Story Code : 868522
Yemeni Diplomat: Saudi-Led Coalition A Tool in US, Zionist Hands
In an interview with Tasnim, Moataz al-Qarshi, a Yemeni diplomat working in Syria’s Damascus, said Saudi Arabia would stop the war on Yemen if the kingdom were an independent state with the ability to make independent political decisions.

“Saudi Arabia is nothing but a tool among the American-Zionist tools in the region.”

He added that Riyadh would have not basically launched any war on Yemen if it had been aware of the consequences and damages of the offensive.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other members of the military coalition are instruments implementing the plots hatched by Washington and the Zionist regime to destabilize the region, Qarshi said. 

He also noted that the war against Yemen has inflicted heavy economic and humanitarian losses on Saudi Arabia’s ruling system, and that the Saudi regime has not achieved any of its objectives such as conquering Sana’a or suppressing the Ansarullah movement despite using all military options.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

At least 80 percent of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
 
Source : TNA
Related Stories
Zionist Entity, Saudi in Secret Talks in Bid to Curb Turkish Presence in Al-Aqsa: Report
Islam Times - Israeli and Saudi officials have been conducting secret talks since December, mediated by the United States, with the aim of integrating ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020