The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL

Islam Times - Hadi Al-Amiri, the Head of Fatah Alliance said, "We will not forget Iran's support for Iraq in the fight against Takfiri terrorism."

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Hadi Al-Amiri appreciated Ayatollah Sistani's fatwa on the fight against ISIL in 2014.He also pointed to the important and influential role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defeating ISIL in Iraq."We will not forget Iran's support for Iraq in the fight against Takfiri terrorism," said Al-Amiri.Iran stood by the Iraqi people in the fight against terrorism and played a significant role in achieving victory against terrorists since the emergence of terrorists in Iraq, he added.