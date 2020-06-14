0
Sunday 14 June 2020 - 12:10

US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin

Story Code : 868550
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
"What has happened (in the US) is the manifestation of some deep domestic crises," he said in an interview, noting that this crisis had been observed for a long time since US President Donald Trump assumed office.

"When he won, and his victory was absolutely obvious and democratic, the defeated party invented all sort of bogus stories just to call into question his legitimacy," Putin explained.

The Russian leader added that he usually tries to "comment carefully or not to comment at all what is happening in other countries."

Putin also said that the key problem of the US political system is the fact that parties place their interests above those of people, TASS reported.

"It seems to me that the problem is that group party interests in this case are placed above the interests of the entire society and the interests of people," the Russian leader said commenting on the events in the United States.

The interview was recorded in the Kremlin during the conversation with the journalist, not in the format of a video conference.

Mass protests and riots sparked in many US states following the death of African American George Floyd. He died in hospital after a police officer used a choke hold during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. All four involved police officers were fired and charged. The National Guard joined local police in an effort to combat the riots. A curfew was introduced in nearly 40 cities, including Washington DC and New York.
Related Stories
Trump suggested White House meeting with Putin
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has reportedly invited Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet at the White House, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
Palestinian Lives Matter Too
11 June 2020
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
North Korea Warns US to Stay Out of Inter-Korean Affairs
11 June 2020
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
EU Won’t Launch ‘Cold War’ with China: Borrell
11 June 2020
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
Rouhani: Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity
10 June 2020