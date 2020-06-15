0
Monday 15 June 2020 - 09:04

Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander

Story Code : 868702
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Making the remarks on Sunday while paying a visit to a drone unit of Army’s Ground Force, he evaluated Iran’s home-grown drones powerful and efficient in fulfilling their missions.

Underlining that the strategic significance of drones in the arena of unfair economic and military wars, Mousavi said that Iran’s drones are all domestically grown and the country has no reliance on foreign countries in this sector.

In mid-Apri, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) announced that  Iranian Armed Forces are among the world’s top five powers capable of building combat drones.

“Iran is the first top power in terms of combat drones in the region, and is among the top five in the world,” he said.

Referring to the new domestically-manufactured drones delivered to the Air Force, the IRIAF chief said, “The Air Force possesses a well-equipped manned aircraft squadron, however, we need to modernize our UAV fleet as well to in order to keep our deterrence power at high levels.

His comments came a day after Iran’s Defense Ministry made mass delivery of new combat and surveillance drones, including a jet-powered multipurpose UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to Army’s Air force and Air Defense Force.
Related Stories
US suspends yet another top Army commander for sexual misconduct
Islam Times - The US Army has suspended the commander of a major training camp for adultery and physical abuse allegations in yet another case of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020