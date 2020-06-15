0
Monday 15 June 2020 - 12:15

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 868750
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
A security source at the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) told the London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper that the authorities had imposed limitations on money transfers coming from the UAE.

The source said any money transfers exceeding $1,000 coming from the UAE to the region's foreign exchange companies and banks required a "proof of approval" from security authorities.

The move comes amid reports that the UAE has provided financial support to anti-Turkey Kurdish militants in recent months.

The source, who asked not to be named, said the new measure will be applied to all exchange companies in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced the country's fighter jets had bombed the positions of Kurdish militants in northern Iraq .

Relations between Turkey and the UAE have been strained since Ankara sided with Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017 and imposed a series of economic sanctions against the tiny sheikhdom, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Qatar has rejected the claims while maintaining that it is paying the price for its independent foreign policy.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi are also at odds over the situation in Libya, where the two countries support opposing sides of the conflict.

In 2017, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meant the United Arab Emirates when he hinted at a Muslim country that had spent billions to topple the Turkish government in a coup in July 2016.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020