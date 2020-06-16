0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 07:23

Syrian Inventor Builds Portable Respirator Defying US Sanctions

Story Code : 868896
Syrian Inventor Builds Portable Respirator Defying US Sanctions
Speaking to the Syrian Arab News Agency, Berro said his device, which he named ‘COVID 2020’, features a small form factor, and weighs just 8 kg, enabling it to be easily moved from room to room in a hospital, or even placed in an ambulance and delivered to a patient’s home.

The device, which features a number of safety features, including an inhalation/exhalation pattern that can be regulated depending on the age of the patient, can be plugged into the mains, or operate off a battery. Brro says it cost him just 50,000 Syrian pounds, equivalent to just $100, to build the prototype device, and took a month’s time.

The inventor has submitted his respirator to the patent office for testing.

Berro, a resident of the Damascus countryside, works as a teacher, but also invents gadgets during his spare time. In 2019, he received a patent for a new electronic talking educational device called the ‘Brro Sham 1’.

The Syrian government has lashed out at the US and the European Union repeatedly in recent months over their refusal to ease restrictions against Damascus amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The country, whose health care system has been severely strained by the near decade-long war between the government and an assortment of terrorists and rebel groups, faces shortages of even basic medical supplies, with many major population centers lacking even a single ventilator.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
16 June 2020
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
16 June 2020
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
16 June 2020
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15 June 2020
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020