Iran Condemns US Sanctions Bill on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned a US proposal to expand sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, calling on the world to rise up against Washington’s habit of “aggressive law-breaking”.

“As it was warned time & time again that ‘a bully will get bully-er if you succumb,’ the American bully now bites its EU allies. The US habit of aggressive law-breaking will only lead to global chaos. When will the world grasp the reality & rise up against this bully?” Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Monday.The tweet came after a group of bipartisan US senators earlier this month submitted legislation to stop Russia from completing the gas pipeline project.The project, which would double the capacity of an existing line sending Russian gas to Germany, is opposed by many in Washington who claim it would tighten Moscow’s political and economic grip on Europe.The 12-billion-dollar project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.The new proposed legislation widens the sanctions in the existing law to include any entity that provides insurance, port facilities, or tethering services for the project as well as any company that certifies Nord Stream 2 for operation.