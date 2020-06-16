0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 08:14

Iran Condemns US Sanctions Bill on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Story Code : 868916
Iran Condemns US Sanctions Bill on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
“As it was warned time & time again that ‘a bully will get bully-er if you succumb,’ the American bully now bites its EU allies. The US habit of aggressive law-breaking will only lead to global chaos. When will the world grasp the reality & rise up against this bully?” Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Monday.

The tweet came after a group of bipartisan US senators earlier this month submitted legislation to stop Russia from completing the gas pipeline project.

The project, which would double the capacity of an existing line sending Russian gas to Germany, is opposed by many in Washington who claim it would tighten Moscow’s political and economic grip on Europe.

The 12-billion-dollar project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

The new proposed legislation widens the sanctions in the existing law to include any entity that provides insurance, port facilities, or tethering services for the project as well as any company that certifies Nord Stream 2 for operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
16 June 2020
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
16 June 2020
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
16 June 2020
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15 June 2020
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020