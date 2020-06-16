0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 08:23

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia

Story Code : 868919
Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia
Alexander Leonov said "Since the beginning of the combat mission, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system has managed to destroy more than 45 combat drones (in Syria),” AlMasdar News reported.

The commander pointed out that “the short-range anti-aircraft missile system with various modifications is the main means to combat precision weapons and tactical combat aircraft".

Leonov said  that “a replica of the craft drones that fighters of illegal armed groups in Syria have been made for the practical test of destroying these small targets.”

He had previously announced that the threat of terrorists using drones could increase not only in Syria, but also in any country of the world .

The Russian military expert, Viktor Murakhovsky, previously believed that the technical level of drones that militants have used in Syria over the past few years has developed, but even after the terrorists have self-developed their drones, they are far below international standards.

Syria currently possesses several Russian-made air defense systems, including the Tor and S-300, the latter being delivered by the Russian Ministry of Defense to the Arab Republic on October 1st, 2018.
Related Stories
Ukraine crisis can cause military confrontation between US and Russia
Islam Times - American foreign policy expert James Jatras believes the Ukraine crisis has created "a serious risk of a military confrontation between ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
16 June 2020
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
16 June 2020
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
16 June 2020
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15 June 2020
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020