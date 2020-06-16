0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 09:26

Egypt Reaffirms Necessity of Finding Political Solution to Crisis in Syria

Story Code : 868942
Egypt Reaffirms Necessity of Finding Political Solution to Crisis in Syria
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during a video symposium on Monday under the title “Egyptian Diplomacy…Dealing with Current Challenges”, underlined the necessity of finding a comprehensive political settlement in Syria in a way that would achieve its unity, territorial integrity and the safety of its institutions, in addition to eliminating terrorism completely.

On the other hand, Shoukry noted that the Egyptian political initiative for ending the crisis in Libya is in harmony with the UN and international efforts and it aims to ensure the just representation of all the Libyan regions and to unify the Libyan institutions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
16 June 2020
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
16 June 2020
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
16 June 2020
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15 June 2020
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020