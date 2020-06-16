0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 10:16

Yemeni Forces Carry Out Large Scale Drone Attack on Saudi Military Targets in Khamis Msheit

Story Code : 868954
The Yemeni military spokesman, General Yehya Sarea, announced that drones branded K2 were used in the attack, reporting accurate hits.

General Sarea stressed that the operation came in response to the Saudi military escalation, vowing more operations if the Saudi aggression continues committing massacres against the Yemenis.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
